As a kid growing up in Middletown, Rick Leonard watched Washington Redskins games at home in his father Jim’s burgundy-and-gold-adorned man cave.
On Tuesday, Leonard sat down and took a look at that team from a different perspective: He turned on his team-issued tablet and delved into its digital playbook.
A former defensive game-wrecker for the Middletown High football team, Leonard’s winding road as a reserve NFL offensive tackle delivered him close to his roots Tuesday, when he signed with the Washington Football Team’s practice squad in what he called “a dream come true.”
Washington is the third organization that Leonard — a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018 out of Florida State — has been a part of since the start of this season. But, in many ways, he feels like this is where he belongs as he attempts to take the next, perhaps biggest steps in his career.
“It’s a dream come true, to to be honest,” Leonard, 24, said in a phone interview shortly after his signing was announced by Washington. “I’ve been through a lot. This has been quite the journey, going into my third year. I feel like everything’s falling into place and I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”
The 6-foot-7, 311-pound Leonard was available to Washington because the Arizona Cardinals released him from their practice squad last Tuesday so they could add players on the defensive line, where injuries had thinned their ranks. Leonard had first signed with the Cards on Sept. 23. He said they told him they planned to re-sign him to their squad again soon after waiving him — much like they did earlier this season when he was released then almost immediately re-added in the type shuffle that’s taking place across the NFL in 2020, when practice squads have been expanded to accommodate COVID-related roster issues.
He had started the season with the Houston Texans after spending all of 2019 on their practice squad. But they cut him coming out of training camp.
Leonard said Washington expressed interest in him earlier this season. So, despite Arizona’s intentions to retain him, he said, “I had a feeling that a team would come calling that called before.”
He was on a flight back east the next day.
“His hometown couldn’t be happier,” said Kevin Lynott, Leonard’s former coach at Middletown.
Leonard mentioned repeatedly how excited he is to join the team he rooted for throughout his childhood with his family — he pegged his father and brother, Billy, as “diehards.” He said one of the best parts of his week was informing Billy of the latest transaction that became official Tuesday.
“He might’ve been more excited than me,” Leonard said.
The Baltimore Ravens also showed interest in signing him, according to Leonard. But after analyzing the respective offensive line situations with his agent, they determined Washington was the better choice for him. He’ll get to continue his development under John Matsko, who has spent nearly three decades molding NFL offensive linemen, including those that protected Kurt Warner when the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” won Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.
And Leonard might still be considered somewhat of a project. He earned his college scholarship by growing into a defensive force on a Knights team that won three consecutive state titles, culminating with the last one during his senior year in 2013, when he had 14 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
His idol was J.J. Watt — who he ended up blocking in practice with the Texans.
Leonard switched to offensive tackle as a junior at Florida State. It was a painful, necessary move — he had to gain 30-plus pounds, and then endure the tough-love tendencies of line coach Rick Trickett — that was in his best interests if he hoped to have a future in the sport beyond the Seminoles.
The strides he made in two years as FSU’s starting right tackle got him drafted in 2018 — but he’s still only played on the line for about five years. He’s a relative newcomer among the brutes who help NFL offenses move the ball. As a local contrast, take Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein: The Linganore grad played offensive line for four years with the Lancers, then three more at Wisconsin before getting drafted in the second round in 2015.
With Leonard, Lynott said, “When he first came [into the NFL], people didn’t know he was only 18 months into playing on the offensive line.”
Leonard’s brief NFL odyssey has already taken him to five teams, and he has yet to crack the game-day 53-man roster. But it’s not because of stagnation.
“I feel like I’ve come along a lot in my career. I’m very happy with where I’m at and the level I can play at,” he said. “This year has been a really unique year with coronavirus. It’s tough interchanging rosters even more now with that.
“It’s been quite the year and quite the journey. But I don’t falter on my confidence in myself. I know I’ve been doing nothing but working these three years, getting better and better and learning from guys, different coaches, going against different players.”
He sees the frequent changes in scenery as being helpful. The variety of coaches he’s learned under and teammates he’s worked with have been constructive. He’s branched out to learn other positions, which, in Lynott’s eyes, makes Leonard “marketable” among a position group with a high likelihood of attrition.
“Been trying to learn what I can,” Leonard said. “I really feel like things are coming together. I’m going to watch it come together here in Washington.”
Being an NFL nomad means Leonard is versed in making the acquaintance of new playbooks, something he’ll have to do again if he expects to contribute soon on his new squad.
“Ricky is an absolute student of the game,” said Lynott, who has remained close to Leonard. “He is all in. Studying film, learning the playbook. And his motor never stops. ... And what I’m impressed on is his motor hasn’t stopped mentally.”
Lynott said Leonard will relish the extra film work required to get up to speed in Washington.
“Every playbook is obviously different, and it definitely takes some time to learn,” Leonard said. “But football, it’s all the same stuff: They’ll run inside zone, outside zone, power, counters, and we’ll have pass protections. Everything’s the same but everybody calls it different. ... So that’s what you’ve really got to pick up.”
It makes sense that Leonard identified Washington as a smart career move right now. The team, tied for first in the lowly NFC East with a 4-7 record, has been hit hard by injuries along the offensive line. For instance, starter Morgan Moses was recently moved from right to left tackle to fill in for Cornelius Lucas, who was filling in for Geron Christian.
Still, on Thanksgiving, Washington gouged Dallas for 182 yards rushing in a 41-16 victory.
“Matsko’s been getting those guys right. We have a good line,” Leonard said. “But ... Moses was playing left tackle this past game, but he’s really a right tackle. They need swing tackles; they need left tackles; they need it all. They need help, so it’s a good position, I feel like, to be in for where I’m at in my career.
“And I’ve never been more excited in my life to get back to work.”
Follow Joshua R. Smith on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.