Middletown High alum Rick Leonard was signed Tuesday to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, continuing a journey to find a place where he can grow into a role as an NFL offensive lineman.
This is the second stop in Arizona for Leonard, a 2018 fourth-round pick (127th overall) by the New Orleans Saints who has bounced around to several organizations since leaving Florida State. He’ll be one of two offensive linemen on Arizona’s practice squad.
The 6-foot-7, 311-pound tackle was cut by the Houston Texans out of training camp on Sept. 5. He’d signed a reserve/futures contract with Houston and spent the 2019 season on the Texans’ practice squad.
In addition to his 2018 practice-squad stints with the Saints and Cards, he has also spent time with the Rams. He has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.
Arizona is 2-0 after defeating the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Leonard, 23, is one of three Frederick County players who are on NFL payrolls, joining Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein (Linganore) and New York Jets cornerback Nate Hairston (Thomas Johnson).
(1) comment
Good luck Rick!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.