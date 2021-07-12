Middletown native Connor Myers, one of four players from Frederick County who began the season in the minor leagues, was released by the Chicago Cubs organization after six years.
A 27th-round pick in 2016 out of Old Dominion, Myers had been playing with the Double A Tennessee Smokies this season. An outfielder known for his glove, he was hitting .221 in 32 games. He had a home run and six doubles and eight stolen bases. But he also had 53 strikeouts in 113 at-bats this season.
In 2019 with the Smokies, Myers hit .263 with 21 doubles, six triples, three homers and 30 RBIs for the season.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Myers was picked up quickly by the West Virginia Power (Charleston, West Virginia), which is part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a partner league of MLB.
Two Keys selected on second day of major league draftMason Auer and Alex Ulloa of the Frederick Keys were selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.
Ulloa, a shortstop, was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Astros with the 117th overall pick, while Auer, an outfielder, was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 161st overall pick.
Prior to joining the Keys, Ulloa played at Calvary Christian Academy in Florida, while Auer played at San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.
