Former professional baseball player Mark Minicozzi will be the first manager for Frederick’s new Atlantic League team, the club’s ownership group announced Wednesday.
Minicozzi managed two Atlantic League teams in the past two seasons before joining Frederick — the Charleston Dirty Birds and the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as a professional baseball player and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2005.
“I’m excited to build and manage the new expansion team based in the City of Frederick,” Minicozzi said in a statement. “Our team will be comprised of future and former Major League players, and I’m excited to bring championship caliber baseball to the region this spring.”
Minicozzi and the yet-to-be-named team will debut April 28 on the road against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, and it will have its home opener May 2 against the Lexington Legends.
In November, Attain Sports & Entertainment and the Atlantic League announced the addition of a Frederick-based team, joining the Keys as the city’s second baseball club. Attain also owns the Keys, a MLB Draft League squad, and both teams will play at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
“We’re excited to join professional baseball’s premier MLB Partner League with Mark at the helm,” Attain CEO Greg Baroni said in a statement. “He is a values-based leader on and off the field, bringing a high level of energy, an impressive work ethic, and a dedication to the fans and community.”
