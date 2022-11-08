After beginning the season with four Frederick County athletes in the minor leagues, a fifth player joined the fray in August. And he made as good of a first impression as one can.
Urbana grad Trey Lipscomb hit a go-ahead three-run homer in his first minor league at-bat with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals en route to a four-RBI night on Aug. 9. While that first blast was the only home run he hit in 29 games with Fredericksburg, Lipscomb didn’t seem to miss a step between his senior season at Tennessee and the minors.
He batted .299 and drove in 13 runs, and MLB.com ranks the third-round draft pick as the Nationals’ No. 17 prospect.
Lipscomb is not the only area player with a major home run achievement.
Middletown native Chandler Redmond etched his name into the record book on Aug. 10, when he became the second player in professional baseball history to hit for the home run cycle — a solo shot, two-run blast, three-run homer and a grand slam in the same game.
Redmond was a strong power bat all season for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, hitting 21 home runs and leading the team with 79 RBIs.
In his second year with the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Walkersville grad Jacob Wetzel had another solid season. The outfielder appeared in 99 games, batting .211 while hitting 10 home runs with 51 RBIs. Those latter two numbers were improvements from 2021.
Pitcher Mason Albright struggled in his first full season with the Los Angeles Angels organization, bouncing between the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers, High-A Tri-City Dust Devils and Arizona Complex League. Across those three teams, the former Catoctin player went 1-4 with an 8.67 ERA, striking out 59 batters in 55 innings.
Brady Policelli began his 2022 campaign by completing his quest to play all nine positions in professional baseball, pitching one-third of an inning on April 22. That was perhaps the biggest highlight of his season, as he saw little playing time with a logjam at catcher in the Detroit Tigers organization.
The Walkersville grad appeared in 29 games for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, batting .196 with two home runs and four RBIs. After the Tigers acquired another catcher at the trade deadline, Policelli was released on Aug. 4, and he remains a free agent.
