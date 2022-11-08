After beginning the season with four Frederick County athletes in the minor leagues, a fifth player joined the fray in August. And he made as good of a first impression as one can.

Urbana grad Trey Lipscomb hit a go-ahead three-run homer in his first minor league at-bat with the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals en route to a four-RBI night on Aug. 9. While that first blast was the only home run he hit in 29 games with Fredericksburg, Lipscomb didn’t seem to miss a step between his senior season at Tennessee and the minors.

