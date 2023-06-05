After a scorching-hot week for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, Trey Lipscomb was named the South Atlantic League’s player of the week on Monday.

The Urbana grad authored five straight multi-hit games, knocking five doubles and a homer while driving in seven runs as he raised his batting average 37 points. Lipscomb is in the midst of his first full professional season, and the past week has elevated what had been an up-and-down campaign for him.

