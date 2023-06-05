After a scorching-hot week for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, Trey Lipscomb was named the South Atlantic League’s player of the week on Monday.
The Urbana grad authored five straight multi-hit games, knocking five doubles and a homer while driving in seven runs as he raised his batting average 37 points. Lipscomb is in the midst of his first full professional season, and the past week has elevated what had been an up-and-down campaign for him.
He’s been Wilmington’s starting third baseman and has routinely hit in the middle of the Blue Rocks’ order alongside many of the Washington Nationals’ other top prospects but had yet to string together a streak as productive as this most recent one. Lipscomb is hitting .261 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 180 at-bats.
The Nationals’ No. 18 prospect per MLB.com has seemed to find success no matter the level. He made the jump to High-A Wilmington before the season after a strong showing at the end of last summer with Single-A Fredericksburg, and Lipscomb is finding his groove with the Blue Rocks.
That’s also true of Middletown native Chandler Redmond, who is mashing for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.
The power-hitting first baseman and designated hitter has clubbed 16 homers in 48 games, tying him for most among Double-A players. The 2019 St. Louis Cardinals draft pick has also collected 43 RBIs to lead the Texas League and is hitting .241.
Former Catoctin player Mason Albright is showing vast improvement in his second full season with the Los Angeles Angels organization. The left-hander has made seven starts and sports a 3.43 ERA, striking out 38 in 39 1-3 innings for the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers.
Walkersville grad Jacob Wetzel, who like Lipscomb leapt to High-A this year, has played in just over half of the South Bend Cubs’ games this season. The outfielder is batting .200 with no homers and six RBIs as he hopes to continue working his way through the Chicago Cubs organization.
Frederick native Chase DeLauter, the Cleveland Guardians’ first-round pick last year and No. 7 prospect per MLB.com, is expected to make his professional debut this week after missing the first two months of the season while recovering from foot surgery.
