A pair of Frederick County natives are getting bumped up the minor league ranks to start the 2023 season. Both Urbana grad Trey Lipscomb and Walkersville grad Jacob Wetzel will start at High-A for their respective organizations.
Lipscomb, a third-round pick out of Tennessee by the Washington Nationals last year, will suit up for the Wilmington Blue Rocks after just 23 games at Single-A Fredericksburg to finish last season. The third baseman and Washington’s No. 19 prospect has already shown he could quickly work his way through the farm, spending the last three weeks of Spring Training with the big club.
Wetzel also got a call to join the Chicago Cubs for the last 10 days of Spring Training, making three appearances and hitting a home run. The outfielder will be joining the South Bend Cubs after two solid seasons at Single-A Myrtle Beach.
Lipscomb and Wetzel were not the only local players to get a small taste of the majors.
Middletown native Chandler Redmond was called up to join the St. Louis Cardinals for the final three days of spring training, even hitting a home run in his final at-bat. The first baseman will return to Double-A Springfield for the second full season, a year after leading the team in RBIs and finishing second in homers.
Left-handed pitcher Mason Albright will look to improve off a disappointing first season of professional ball in the Los Angeles Angels organization. The former Catoctin player will once again start the year with Single-A Inland Empire.
Outfielder Chase DeLauter, who was born in Frederick, will have to wait a few months to make his professional debut after needing surgery over the offseason to repair a fracture in his left foot. The 2022 first-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians out of James Madison is MLB’s No. 80 overall prospect and is expected to be out through at least the end of June.
Catcher Brady Policelli, a Walkersville grad, remains a free agent after getting released by the Detroit Tigers organization last August.
