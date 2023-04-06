A pair of Frederick County natives are getting bumped up the minor league ranks to start the 2023 season. Both Urbana grad Trey Lipscomb and Walkersville grad Jacob Wetzel will start at High-A for their respective organizations.

Lipscomb, a third-round pick out of Tennessee by the Washington Nationals last year, will suit up for the Wilmington Blue Rocks after just 23 games at Single-A Fredericksburg to finish last season. The third baseman and Washington’s No. 19 prospect has already shown he could quickly work his way through the farm, spending the last three weeks of Spring Training with the big club.

