If not for the 2020 reshuffling and reorganization of minor league baseball, there might’ve been a chance for local fans to catch Walkersville High alum Jacob Wetzel in action at Nymeo Field in his native Frederick County this season.
Wetzel, who signed a year ago with the Chicago Cubs as a minor league free agent out of Frederick Community College, has been plugged directly into the starting lineup for the Low Class A Myrtle Beach Pelicans, of the Carolina League.
In past years, the Pelicans had been a league rival of the Frederick Keys, who lost their major league affiliation in 2020 and are no longer a Carolina League member.
Regardless, Wetzel, the former Walkersville star football and baseball player, has played in 27 games for the Pelicans, mostly starting in center field. The 21-year-old is batting .241 with two home runs, two doubles, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and three stolen bases.
He is among a quartet of current farmhands with Frederick County roots across the minor leagues.
Connor Myers, a Middletown High grad, is in his fifth season in the Cubs’ system after Chicago took him in the 27th round of the 2016 draft.
Known for his trusty outfield glove, the Double-A Tennessee Smokies’ center fielder, is hitting .212 over 29 games. The 27-year-old has six doubles, one triple, one homer, seven RBIs and seven steals.
Another Walkersville alum, Brady Policelli, has spent time with two Detroit Tigers affiliates this season after being part of a minor league minicamp that joined the big league club at spring training. The catcher/utility player also participated at the Tigers’ alternate training site in 2020 and again this year before the minor league season began.
Policelli, 26, started the season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, but he hit just .059 with three RBIs over 18 games prior to a short stint on the injured list. After recovering, he was assigned earlier this month to the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.
Policelli, who was drafted in the 13th round in 2016 out of Towson University, has played three games and is hitting .400 at Erie.
Middletown native Chandler Redmond, who played in high school at Georgetown Prep and in college at Gardner Webb, is a second baseman for the Peoria Chiefs, the High Class A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Redmond, 24, was drafted by the Cardinals in the 32nd round in 2019. Over 32 games this season with Peoria, he has six home runs and 21 RBIs, which both rank as second-best on the team. He’s batting .226, has five doubles and a team-best 19 walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.