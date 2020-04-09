Speedy running back and flanker. The first black star for the Washington Redskins. Hall of Famer.
Bobby Mitchell, who died on Sunday at the age of 84, is remembered for being all of those things.
But Walkersville native Emily Zimmerman’s memories of Mitchell have nothing to do with football. Her recollections, warm and laugh-inducing, spring from something considerably more important.
When Zimmerman was an 11-year-old recovering from a battle with leukemia in 2008, she was a “patient hero” for the 18th Bobby Mitchell Hall of Fame Golf Classic, an event held to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Back then, she didn’t know much, if anything, about Mitchell’s stellar football career, although the rest of her family — especially her father, Bruce — did. All she knew then was that Mitchell was some nice guy who took an interest in raising money to help kids like her in their fight against leukemia and lymphoma.
During an interview on Tuesday, she recalled what the former football star was like when they interacted in 2008.
“He was the nicest guy, very, very friendly,” Zimmerman said.
To promote the golf tournament, she and Mitchell co-starred in a commercial that aired on cable channels like Nickelodeon and Animal Planet. The spot was filmed on a balcony overlooking the picturesque Landsdowne Resort in Virginia, where the tournament was held. She and Mitchell read off cue cards, and one of them took a little while to master their lines.
“We just thought it was hilarious because I was doing really well with all of my lines for the commercial and Bobby kept messing up,” Zimmerman said. “So I’m joking with him and I was going back and forth.”
It was a little good-natured ribbing with someone who helped out for a good cause.
Thanks to his football career, Mitchell had a connection to the disease that Zimmerman was forced to battle as a little girl. Mitchell was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Washington Redskins for No. 1 draft pick Ernie Davis, who died from leukemia in 1962 before he ever got a chance to play in the NFL.
“That became his big thing when he retired, raising money for leukemia,” Bruce Zimmerman said.
Todd Heavner, who co-chaired the Bobby Mitchell Hall of Fame Golf Classic for 11 years, agreed that the Davis trade played a part in Mitchell’s quest to help raise money to fight leukemia.
“Yes, the Ernie Davis piece was a factor in that,” Heavner said. “The bigger piece was his love of young kids. There’s a picture of him just surrounded by all the kids. This tough football player [had] the biggest heart in the world and was the most caring guy about the youth.”
Each year, a “patient hero” was picked to be a poster person for Mitchell’s golf event, and Zimmerman was the first girl chosen for the honor. Troy Bolyard, Walkersville’s girls basketball coach and one of Bruce Zimmerman’s friends, helped make that happen.
Bolyard was on the tournament’s planning committee, which he joined after being recruited by Heavner, his friend. Bolyard told Heavner about Emily.
Zimmerman was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 8. She underwent nearly three years of treatment and finished chemotherapy in December 2007.
“[Heavner] was like, ‘Let me talk to Bobby,’” said Bolyard, adding that Heavner provided Mitchell with information about Emily and her family. “She was selected right away to be the honored child for that particular year.”
That particular year still stands out for Heavner. All six members of the 2008 NFL Hall of Fame class attended Mitchell’s golf tournament, a group that included former Redskins Art Monk and Darrell Green.
Also, that class also included a player who shared the same last name as the patient hero — former Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos offensive lineman Gary Zimmerman.
“So they formed an immediate friendship,” Heavner said, referring to Emily and Gary.
Hall of famers from football, as well as other sports like basketball, played in the tournament each year. The legends were paired with sponsors, who paid to participate. In his 11 years as co-chair, Heavner said the event raised $6 million.
“It was a great event, it was a great fundraiser,” Bolyard said. “Good recognition for the kids, and it talked about the fight that they were fighting.”
It’s a fight Mitchell, who Bolyard said was a soft-spoken man, cared deeply about.
“Bobby, he didn’t just put his name on it,” Heavner said. “He came to every meeting, every food tasting, every venue.”
Heavner said in the 11 years he co-chaired the event, nine of the “patient heroes” went on to lead normal lives after their battle with cancer. Zimmerman is one of them.
A couple years after being honored at Mitchell’s 2008 tournament, Zimmerman and other former patient heroes were invited back.
“A lot of those guys still remembered me,” she said. “And Bobby remembered me, which I thought was really cool.”
Zimmerman graduated from Hood College in 2019 is now a kindergarten teacher at Yellow Springs Elementary School.
In March, she marked the 15th anniversary of the beginning of her battle with leukemia. She did something that month to help a cause that was important to both Mitchell and herself. She spoke at a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society gala held to spread awareness about the disease to raise funds to combat it.
