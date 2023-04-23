MINNEAPOLIS — The Washington Nationals’ travel schedule has looked a bit different through the first few weeks of the season. In previous years the Nationals likely would’ve faced more division rivals by now, including hitters and pitchers whose tendencies they knew from more frequent matchups.

Instead, the Nationals on Sunday will wrap up a three-game road series against the Minnesota Twins — a team that they hadn’t played since the World Series winning season of 2019. At that point, Washington will have played 14 games against interleague opponents, more than any other team in MLB. The next closest teams at the conclusion of Sunday’s action are the Seattle Mariners with 12 and the San Francisco Giants with 11.

