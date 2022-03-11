The fireworks that Matthew Semelsberger has produced so far in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career are real, but the accompanying smoke can obscure another truth.
And that is: The mold remains very much in the process of being set for Semelsberger as a fighter.
In many ways, the Urbana High grad seems primed to establish himself as a name to know among UFC welterweights.
He has made it to his second contract with the promotion, having logged four fights — including a pair of preposterous insta-knockouts that vaulted him to a measure of fame — in less than two years since the dizzying turn of events that saw him land with the promotion during the pandemic. He’s endured a three-round battle that went the other way. He has gained a better understanding of what it is, in and out of the cage, to be a professional mixed martial artist.
Yet there’s a prevailing feeling that — at age 29, just 12 fights into his pro career — Semelsberger still has plenty of room to grow.
As he said last September, before his most recent Octagon appearance ended in a 15-second victory: “I’m still getting used to fighting at the biggest, highest level.”
His next portfolio-building opportunity comes Saturday, five-plus months since that KO of Martin Sano, when he welcomes unbeaten A.J. Fletcher to the world’s premier MMA promotion. Fletcher’s ticket to this three-round ride generated buzz in August 2021, when his first-round flying knee knocked out Leonardo Damiani in a Dana White Contender Series fight.
So, in one corner, “Semi the Jedi” will be looking to cement his status as a known commodity and potential contender. In the other, Fletcher hopes to make a splash as he debuts with the company in a UFC Fight Night preliminary headliner that airs on ESPN+ from the UFC APEX.
Semelsberger’s team figures Fletcher (9-0) might press to make an impression, and that Semelsberger (9-3) will benefit from the experience he’s gained on this stage in Las Vegas.
“He’s used to the speed that is the UFC,” said Jon Delbrugge, one of Semi’s coaches at Crazy 88 MMA in Elkridge. “There is no [expletive] feeling-out process in the [expletive] UFC. If you’re watching a championship fight, that’s one thing, or a main card. But prelim, UFC card? Those guys are being shot out of a cannon at each other.”
The 6-foot-1 Semelsberger will try make the most of his advantages. Not just the three inches in height he has on Fletcher. But also the fact that he’s been here, done this in the UFC four times prior.
In the past two years, Semelsberger has been on a constant search for balance, whether that’s among his repertoire of combat skills or in the relationship between his mind and body.
“You have to have your physical in order, your mental in order and your spirit in order to go out there and have the ability to let it all go,” he said last year.
Cognizant of the value of unplugging, Semelsberger didn’t do much media ahead of his meeting with Fletcher, perhaps hinting at his focus during this camp. Everything Semi’s doing now, Delbrugge said, is “to stick around on this roster for many years to come.”
Semelsberger hasn’t fought since late September, but he purposely took the rest of 2021 off so he could simply train. “Tinkering” is what Delbrugge calls it — similar to the way golfers hit the course every day to better grasp how they can solidify the fundamentals of their individualistic swings.
Delbrugge helps Semelsberger “hone and trust his instincts and explore the type of fighter he’s going to be and what he’s becoming,” the coach said.
Semelsberger is more known for his striking, especially the right hand that has meted out harsh highlights. So Delbrugge said Semi’s seen an uptick in the work he’s done with accomplished grapplers, name-dropping Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Tim Spriggs and brown belt Sergio Vilas.
“For the first time in Semi’s martial arts journey, he’s surrounded by this daily,” Delbrugge said. “It was a break from competition, but he’s been doing his thing and getting more mat time under his belt, just training and refining his style and all of his skills.”
A common thread in Semelsberger’s rise has been the professional development he’s done between fights. This time, it included a lifestyle change. He’d noticed in December that his caffeine intake was disrupting his hydration, sleep patterns and, consequently, the quality of his dojo work.
So he drastically curtailed his coffee habits in a different example of the “tinkering” high-level fighters might do to fortify their chi.
“If you’re not paying attention to that stuff, it’s gonna run your body down,” he said in January on The Final Score, the News-Post’s local sports podcast. “It’s like that mind-body connection, man.”
Having made this latest round of adjustments to his game, Semi gets a test from the compact Fletcher, a springlike figure who has as many knockouts (four) as submissions. The 25-year-old Louisianan is undefeated, but he’s never faced anyone with UFC experience.
Fletcher prides himself on delivering “beautiful performances,” which he said recently on The AllStar MMA Live podcast. “The Ghost” believes he’s a more diverse fighter than Semelsberger, and that he’ll be able to “pick him apart” the longer they’re in the cage.
“I think he’s untested in certain parts of it. Even standup-wise, I don’t think he’s been in there with anybody like me,” Fletcher said of Semi on the podcast. “He’s been in there with a lot of brawlers. He hasn’t been in there with technicians. He hasn’t been in there with people that can diagnose what you’re doing, can see your patterns, can set their own patterns and then break them.”
Semelsberger seems aware that his UFC ledger, while sparkling with one-punch results, lacks a win in a protracted sizzler. Meaning, the kind of fight that includes many momentum swings and requires the victor to seize the biggest one. His lone UFC loss, an unanimous decision versus Khaos Williams, came close to that last June. But Semelsberger was clearly outpointed.
He has spent virtually no time on the ground since his UFC debut win over Carlton Minus, when Semi landed two takedowns in a three-round clash that was largely a kickboxing affair. Fletcher, who has won thrice by choke, likely wants to test Semi’s grappling.
“I want to showcase my ability to fight three rounds or fight back and forth, being the hammer, being the nail,” Semi said earlier this week in a UFC promotional video. “I also think that’s a rite of passage as a UFC fighter. You’ve gotta have fights where you showcase the ability to press on and to face adversity and to take over the fight.”
Delbrugge says Semelsberger and Fletcher are near equals in athleticism, skill and strength. But he believes Semi’s size advantage, which includes an eight-inch edge in reach, could make the difference.
Regardless, Semelsberger — a minus-200 betting favorite, according to DraftKings — expressed excitement to meet a well-rounded prospect who, he said, has “a lot of steam behind him.”
As usual, he was also happy for the challenge of putting his recent work into action. Saturday’s prelims begin at 7 p.m.
“Anytime you level up in anything, particularly in the MMA and UFC,” he said last year, “every step of the way that you climb, it’s going to get even harder.”
