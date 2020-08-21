When Major League Soccer held its MLS is Back Tournament in July, Monrovia resident Jerad Minnick sprang into action.
No, he wasn’t on the field. But as the Lead Advisor for Natural Grass Advisory Group, Minnick helped make sure the field remained suitable for professional players, a historic task in his line of work, considering the circumstances.
Sure, Minnick had plenty of experience with pro soccer fields, dating to the 41-year-old Missouri native’s days as Sporting Kansas City’s first director of grounds. He’s also MLS’ field surface consultant.
But the MLS is Back Tournament, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, presented Minnick with an unique challenge in the world of pro soccer.
Twenty-four MLS teams would be playing a slew of matches during a compressed timeframe at the event, which ran from July 8 to Aug. 11. And all those matches were going to be played on three natural grass fields.
“Completely unprecedented. On two of three match fields, we essentially played a full season’s worth of matches in five weeks from an MLS standpoint,” Minnick said. “We played 37 matches in the first 15 days. It was just a blur.”
Minnick had experience making sure fields remained playable despite frequently heavy use when he served as director of fields at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown. But that venue served mostly amateur athletes, not players who competed in the top pro soccer league in the United States and Canada. And matches at that Montgomery County facility weren’t gulped down by countless TV viewers in a sports-starved nation.
The MLS suspended play on March 12 because of COVID-19. But after the MLS Players Association approved a modified collective bargaining agreement on June 3, the league began playing before any other top-tier professional leagues involving team sports in North America — Major League Baseball, the NBA or the NHL — did so following the shutdown.
MLS is Back Tournament matches were regularly broadcast on national TV. In his field-maintenance past, including when he was head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals, Minnick saw venues he worked on pop on prime time TV. But for the MLS tournament, the spotlight was constant.
“When you think about that, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, like we’re the only thing that’s on tonight,” Minnick said. “But other than that, [pro team] sports hadn’t started yet. Just to be the epicenter of the sports world was so fascinating.”
Minnick — who has a six-month-old daughter — headed to Florida on June 15 to start preparations with Disney’s field crew, which included 30 people and was bolstered by bringing back employees who had been furloughed.
“That’s when Disney went back to full staff. We had 10 days before the first team arrived, the first of the 26 teams arrived for training camp, that was 22 days before the first match on July 8,” he said. “You didn’t really have time to consider what you were getting yourself into.”
At the time, Florida was also emerging as a hot spot for the novel coronavirus. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, players, coaches and other team personnel were confined in a bubble.
“I was technically not completely in the bubble because I was dealing with the Disney employees,” Minnick said. “So I was dancing on both sides.”
The reason for the bubble soon became apparent. Before matches started, MLS pulled FC Dallas out of the tournament after 10 players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to MLS officials. The league also pulled Nashville SC from the tournament after nine players reportedly tested positive for the virus.
“The matches hadn’t started yet, but that was scary because you aren’t sure if it was spreading,” Minnick said. “And that’s a scary thing for everyone, isn’t it? No one’s exactly sure. You went to Home Depot today, did you get it? You’re kind of on edge about it.”
He said a D.C. United match was postponed because of inconclusive, not positive, tests.
“But after that, no more. And so about two weeks in, you could tell, people started to get more comfortable, especially the players you could tell were more comfortable, and there was a lot less fear,” Minnick said. “For those of us who weren’t completely in the bubble, it was terrifying the whole time, in a way.”
He was working as much as 18 hours a day, so he wasn’t in high-risk environments.
“But at the same time, Florida was such a hot spot,” he said. “You just try to protect yourself the best you can and get through each day and go to the hotel and come back right back to the facility because you don’t want to expose yourself.”
Minnick’s biggest concern, of course, was maintaining fields at the ESPN complex. He and the Disney people he worked with had a mutual friend, recently retired Ravens head groundskeeper Don Follett, who was in charge of the Pro Bowl. Minnick worked directly with the field manager at Disney.
“Kind of helping him, kind of collaboration, taking it to another level,” said Minnick, adding that the complex is used to hosting heavy-traffic events on its 30 fields.
The MLS utilized 17 of the complex’s fields, three for matches and the rest for practices. Those fields had to be maintained. And to do that, Minnick turns to something that has also helped athletes improve efficiency — science and technology.
He’s used to using devices to analyze what athletes will do and what they have done on a field.
“We gathered over 5,000 data points over the five-week period on the match fields, we gathered over 15,000 data points on the training fields,” he said “We had sensors that actually tracked the traffic pattern on the match fields, so we knew exactly where the traffic was for each match, and then we could focus our maintenance right there.”
While some venues opt for synthetic turf, Minnick is a self-proclaimed “grass guy.”
“We [have a slogan] ‘grass can take more,’ getting grass fields to perform better, because when a grass field can host more events, players want to play on grass fields,” he said. “So really for me, it was a dream because we’ve got everything we’ve ever kind of have in theory, we got to put into practice.”
Normally, an MLS field will be dormant for seven to 10 days after a match. At this MLS tournament, there was no such luxury, especially when back-to-back matches were played on a field. Evidence of heavy use was hard to miss. On Twitter, Minnick posted a photo of one of the fields loaded with cleat marks.
“Typically, where you’d have to run a machine to poke holes on the top of the field to soften it, we didn’t have to do that because there were so many cleat marks,” he said. “So it’s like we were actually having to do the opposite, put a roller on it once in a while just to tighten it up a little bit because we were getting too much.”
Minnick’s entrance into field maintenance began when, as a boy growing up on a farm in Missouri, he got a job at a golf course and began delving into turf management. He went to the University of Missouri to become a golf course superintendent, but switched gears when he took a summer internship with the Kansas City Royals.
By age 22, shortly after graduating college, Minnick became the manager of grounds for the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. But he said baseball field maintenance focuses heavily on dirt, where most of the players perform.
“I’m a grass guy. So when I had the opportunity to go to work and become Sporting Kansas City’s first head groundskeeper, I jumped at that,” said Minnick, who built that team’s field maintenance department.
He moved to Maryland, where he was the director of grounds at the Maryland SoccerPlex for five years. He said the facility was running 500 matches a year.
Now that he’s the Lead Advisor for Natural Grass Advisory Group, Minnick is involved in all sorts of projects. This week, he was in Spotsylvania because his company oversees a youth soccer facility there. He was planning to see how construction of FC Frederick’s facility was going. And on Tuesday, he visited the Baltimore Ravens training camp — he works closely with field manager Sean Kauffman.
Of course, his experience at the MLS is Back Tournament could go down as one of the most memorable.
“None of us were strangers to a lot of traffic,” said Minnick, adding that Disney’s staff is also used to running tournaments that keep fields constantly busy. “It was just the expectation level, to have the field at such a high level at the entire time, that was what was completely new.”
