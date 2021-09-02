WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals, with an extra day to think on their losing streak after Wednesday’s game against the Phillies was rained out, came out Thursday like a team fixed on getting back in the win column.
Starter Paolo Espino emerged rested and mostly in command, matching his longest outing of the season and walking off the mound with a six-run lead in the sixth. Juan Soto, meantime, added a homer and four RBIs. Their good work, however, was undone by another bullpen collapse, coupled with Luis García’s fielding gaffes, that conspired for a deflating 7-6 loss at Nationals Park.
The Nationals’ fifth consecutive defeat came with manager Dave Martinez in the clubhouse rather than the dugout following a minor foot procedure earlier in the day. Martinez had planned to have the work done on the team’s original day off before Wednesday night’s postponement because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
He decided to keep the appointment and came to the ballpark afterward, with bench coach Tim Bogar handling the managerial duties that included using six relievers behind Espino, who tossed 5 1-3 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“It’s one of those things where Espino gave us some big outs, got us into the sixth inning like we needed him to do,” Bogar said. “The challenge of putting the bullpen together is just putting the guys in the best possible position to succeed, and that’s what we thought we did today. It just didn’t work out.”
Washington (55-77) had a 6-0 lead by the time Espino exited with one out and two on in the sixth after yielding a weak-contact single to Bryce Harper. Mason Thompson followed Espino and walked the first batter he faced, J.T. Realmuto, to load the bases. Andrew McCutchen next doubled off Thompson, driving in three.
Thompson walked pinch hitter Brad Miller, at which point Bogar opted for Sam Clay, who retired the next two hitters to end the sixth.
Alberto Baldonado, making his big league debut, allowed only a single in the seventh, joining a shorthanded bullpen that is without closer Kyle Finnegan (paternity leave).
Patrick Murphy began the eighth but got only one out and was charged with three runs, two earned, including McCutchen’s RBI single to draw Philadelphia within two. Andres Machado relieved Murphy, and soon after Garcia misplayed a grounder off the bat of pinch-hitter Nick Maton with the bases loaded.
That error, Garcia’s second in three games and seventh this season, allowed McCutchen and Freddy Galvis to score the tying runs and put Rafael Marchan on third base.
“The problem was I attacked the ball too fast, too quickly,” Garcia said in Spanish through an interpreter. “The ball was hit very well. I didn’t anticipate it being hit that well, so I attacked it a little too early. I should have stayed back a little bit, and I think that was the biggest issue.”
Garcia then hesitated on Odubel Herrera’s grounder, glancing toward home plate before throwing to shortstop Alcides Escobar for a force at second. Marchan scored when Herrera beat Escobar’s throw trying to first to complete the double play.
“There’s a lot plays that occur during a baseball game, and you can learn from each and every one of them,” Garcia said. “It’s one of those things you learn every day. You live and learn basically from the mistakes move on to the next day, and hopefully the next time you’re able to make that play.”
The miscues in the field and maladies of the bullpen overshadowed another impressive afternoon for Soto, who went 3-for-4 and stole his eighth base in the seventh inning. He also reached on a walk in the first inning to increase his major league-leading total to 106.
The slugging right fielder is the only qualified player in the big leagues with more walks than strikeouts, leading the majors with a 1.36 walks-to-strikeouts ratio. His walk total is 24 shy of Harper’s 2018 franchise record.
Soto, 2020 NL batting champion (. 351), has reached base safely in 18 of 20 games and 20 of his past 23. He’s also first in the majors in on-base percentage (.446) and fifth in on-base-plus slugging (.963).
“There’s not many guys in the game that can do what he does consistently,” Bogar said. “He comes to the ballpark every night knowing he’s getting two or three pitches in four or five at-bats. That’s it, so for him to continue to do it night in and night out and not go away from his plan, it’s impressive.”
