DENVER — The Washington Nationals entered the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday with a three-run lead and still needed starter Chad Kuhl to get as many outs as possible before Dave Martinez turned to his undermanned bullpen.

But Kuhl allowed a four-pitch walk and a double, so the manager turned to Erasmo Ramírez, one of his most reliable bullpen arms last year. On this day at Coors Field, the 32-year-old faced six batters and allowed three hits, including an RBI single by Charlie Blackmon that knotted the score. After Ramírez hit Kris Bryant with a pitch to load the bases, Martinez turned to Hobie Harris, who walked in the go-ahead run as the Rockies grabbed a 7-6 victory that meant a split of the four-game series.

