The Washington Nationals and Manager Dave Martinez have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team beyond 2021, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Martinez will soon become the first manager in club history to return for a fourth season, then this new deal should carry him past that mark.
News of the extension came nearly three weeks after ownership extended General Manager Mike Rizzo through the 2023 season. The Nationals originally held a 2021 club option for Martinez, who led the franchise to its first World Series title last October. But Rizzo recently expressed interest in striking a long-term deal with Martinez. The extension was first reported by MLB Network.
Martinez, 55, is finishing his third season managing the Nationals. The first ended in disappointment, triggering skepticism of his future in Washington. The second was the title season. And now, in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Martinez is shepherding his club to the quiet end of a down year.
Even as the Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention this week, the organization’s confidence in Martinez never wavered. He has gained the trust of his players, including a core of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. He and Rizzo have developed a strong relationship that often includes spending hours in his office after games. They now see themselves as a pair, and Rizzo quickly expressed as much when his deal was agreed upon in early September.
“My plan is and my preference is to not pick up the option and to go well beyond that,” Rizzo said of Martinez on Sept. 6. “That’s the plan going forward, to see if we can get something done negotiating a longer-term deal with him.”
It then took 20 days for Rizzo and ownership to hash out a deal with Martinez’s agent.
