WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have agreed on a two-year extension with Dave Martinez, according to a person familiar with the situation, ending speculation about who will manage the team beyond this season. The deal includes a club option for a third year, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, that could stretch it through 2026.
Martinez, 58, has a 378-455 record with Washington. He started in 2018, the year before he led the team to a World Series title, and has been at the helm for the Nationals’ ongoing rebuild.
So just like last summer, ownership is opting for certainty with one of its highest profile positions, feeling the best path forward — and the best option amid a stalled sale process — is to keep Martinez in place. And if they apply that even further up the ladder, an extension for General Manager Mike Rizzo could be next. The Athletic reported Monday that Rizzo and the Nationals were close to a deal. Discussions between Rizzo and the Lerner family are ongoing, according to person familiar with the talks, with no resolutions as of Monday afternoon. Rizzo was the Lerner family’s first hire in 2006, then took over as head of baseball operations in 2009.
The team, which was off Monday, has struggled ever since the title season, ending the past three years in last place in the National League East. But in the second full year of their rebuild, the Nationals have outperformed expectations in the past six weeks. After taking two of thee from the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, they have won seven of nine series and are 21-14 over their past 35 games, the third-best record in the NL in that span. Washington’s farm system has also turned a corner, thanks to an increased investment in player development — plus last summer’s Juan Soto trade and drafting outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick in July’s draft, the result of losing 107 games in 2022.
According to a person familiar with the decision-making process, extending Martinez — and potentially Rizzo, too — is more about projecting stability to potential buyers than rewarding recent success. But the person, a club official, noted that the strong second half certainly hasn’t hurt Martinez’s or Rizzo’s case to stick around. The Athletic was first to report Martinez’s extension.
At this point, the list of potential buyers who might be interested in these decisions remains short, according to multiple people familiar with internal conversations about a sale. Ted Leonsis, owner of the Wizards, Capitals, and Mystics, remains the primary (and by some indications, only credible) suitor. But nearly a year after Leonsis bid more than $2 billion for the Nationals, the team remains in the Lerner family’s hands.
The reasons for the holding pattern are complicated, according to people familiar with the Lerners’ thinking, who still cite lingering uncertainty over future television revenue as a remaining roadblock for any buyer. But those people say they still expect the Lerners to sell the team if Leonsis can meet their asking price. The question, then, seems to be how much higher they need him to go — and whether Leonsis, who recently bolstered Monumental Sports’s capital with an investment from the Qatari investment fund, will be willing to go there.
Since winning the World Series together in 2019, Martinez and Rizzo have basically been a package deal.
Toward the end of the 2020 season, Rizzo signed an extension in early September, then Martinez had his by the end of the month. Both were for two years plus a club option for a third. Last summer, just before the July 15 deadline to decide on those options, the team announced it would pick them up, retaining Martinez and Rizzo for at least one more season.
Whenever assessing Martinez in public, Rizzo notes how the team has always played hard for him no matter the results or talent level on the roster. Ownership has often felt the same, according to a person familiar with their view of Martinez, though the Lerner family remains more focused on the business side and a potential sale.
With his latest extension, Martinez should maintain his influence on the staff he’s spent years constructing. When he first took the job, the coaches were a mix of his and Rizzo’s picks. But in the years since, Martinez has promoted Tim Bogar to bench coach, promoted Henry Blanco from bullpen coach to head of catching and strategy, and had a major hand in hiring pitching coach Jim Hickey and hitting coach Darnell Coles. Bogar and Hickey are close with Martinez, their relationships growing when they were on staff with the Tampa Bay Rays. And Martinez considers Coles and Blanco two of his best friends in the sport.
To evaluate Martinez and his coaches in 2023, one has to look more closely at player development than wins and losses (even if the Nationals, at 57-68, have already surpassed their win total from last year). With their emerging young core, stark improvements for shortstop CJ Abrams and catcher Keibert Ruiz — at least at the plate — are points in the staff’s favor. Luis García, however, is currently a mark against them, as the second baseman was demoted to the minors with a .656 OPS in early August.
As for the pitching staff, the club will decide if Hickey is the right fit to help Josiah Gray, MacKenzie Gore, Cade Cavalli and Jake Irvin take the next step. And then there’s the supporting cast, including many players fighting for a place in the rebuild. Lane Thomas, Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, Stone Garrett, Riley Adams and Jordan Weems have turned in strong years. Victor Robles, too, before he was sidelined by back issues.
That’s not to say everything has gone right, nor has every player reached his potential. And of course, if things break the Nationals’ way, the clubhouse will look much different in the near future. After promoting Crews to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, Washington has him, James Wood, Brady House and Robert Hassell III, each a top prospect, with the same minor league affiliate. Starter Jackson Rutledge, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, is a step away from the majors, pitching for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. That’s a non-exhaustive list of possibilities, all of which are intriguing, none of which are sure to work out.
Since the deadline sell-off in 2021, when the Nationals traded eight veterans for 12 players, Martinez has raved about the next wave of talent coming up through the system, a wave that’s only gotten stronger in the past two Julys. Then sometimes, often off-camera, he’d throw in a joke about hoping he’d be there, right there in his office, when those players arrived.
This contract is not a full-on guarantee that will happen. But in a fickle sport and business, it’s about as close to one as Martinez could get.
