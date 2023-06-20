After years of litigation, the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals settled their dispute over the value of the Nationals’ local television rights from 2012 to 2016, three people familiar with the situation said. The discrepancy between what MASN paid and what Major League Baseball and multiple New York State courts ruled they owed the Nationals was nearly $100 million, and two of the people confirming the settlement said the Orioles agreed to pay the full amount.

The settlement does not end what has been years of acrimony between the neighboring clubs — they next must determine how much MASN owes for the next five-year period, 2017 to 2021 — and the overarching agreement in which the Orioles control the Nationals TV rights remains in place. But MLB and the Nationals are optimistic the agreement will make determining rights fees easier moving forward.

