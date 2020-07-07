The Major League Baseball season is scheduled to begin July 23, when the Washington Nationals are slated to host the New York Yankees before an ESPN audience.
The league released its full schedule Monday evening, right as many around baseball are grappling with a trying weekend in its attempt to resume after a four-month shutdown in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Three teams — the Nationals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals — canceled Monday workouts because of a lag in test results.
But if the league can pull it off, the Nationals will first play three exhibitions: at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 18, on the road against the Baltimore Orioles on July 20 and at home against the Orioles on July 21. Then they’d kick off the regular season with a three-game series against the Yankees. Then they’d dive headfirst into a 60-game schedule.
To limit non-regional travel, the Nationals will play only teams in the National League East and American League East divisions. That includes matchups with the Philies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, Yankees, Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Nationals’ first trip would be to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in late July. Next they’d travel to face the Marlins in Miami, their first of three series in Florida — two in Miami, one in Tampa — a state that continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases. Other road matchups would be in Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York to play the Mets.
Washington would play each of its divisional opponents 10 times, and a total of 20 games against AL East opponents. Their regular season would end Sunday, Sept. 27, with a 3:05 p.m. home against the Mets.
The Nationals are hoping for a chance to defend their World Series title, even if this is a sprint in place of baseball’s typical marathon. The sport now has 17 days to see if it can get that sprint off the ground.
Monday night’s schedule release included an important note: “SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.”
