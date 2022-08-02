LEADING OFF: Trade deadline, Soto sweepstakes, deGrom return

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto acknowledges the New York Mets dugout as he steps in the batter's box during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

The Washington Nationals did what once seemed unthinkable Tuesday: They traded Juan Soto.

Why? That will be debated for weeks and months — let alone years and decades in a city that watched Soto, still only 23, grow into a star outfielder and one of the best hitters on the planet. But after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer in early July, the front office struck an eight-player deal that shook Major League Baseball, altered the course of the franchise and further saddened fans who have lost one star after another since the Nationals won the World Series in 2019.

