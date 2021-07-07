SAN DIEGO — Ever wonder how many homers Juan Soto could hit in a competitive batting practice at a stadium famous — or infamous — for thin air that aids the flight of well-struck baseballs? Monday night, it will no longer be necessary to guess.
The 22-year-old Soto will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver next week, getting the most out of his first All-Star Game appearance. Washington Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long will throw to Soto, who has 10 homers in 74 games. Other confirmed Derby participants are New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and Shohei Ohtani, the transcendent two-way start from the Los Angeles Angels.
Soto has the fewest homers of any participant, with Ohtani leading the way (and the league) at 31. For most of this season, Soto has struggled to elevate consistent hard contact for extra-base hits, a contrast to his regular production across the first three years of his career. In a shortened 2020, he led MLB in most advanced statistics and took the National League’s batting title. He then spent the winter being compared by national writers to Ted Williams, one of the best players of all-time.
Now, though, Soto is looking to rediscover his rhythm at the plate. On Tuesday, in a 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, he lifted a high homer to left-center, a sign that his timing was calibrated. But he’s also hit into 16 double plays, the most in the majors. His best power stretch of the year was smacking four homers in eight games from June 1-9. That was after he missed two weeks with a strained left shoulder, an injury he says affected his throwing more than this swing.
He was selected as an All-Star reserve by the league, with teammates Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber getting voted in by fellow players. On Monday, then, Turner and Schwarber will morph into hype men for Soto and Long. Soto has already filled the last few years with a runner-up finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting, a World Series ring, that batting title, a Silver Slugger award and MVP consideration at the end of last season, when he finished fifth because of a stint on the coronavirus-related injured list.
Next he could add Home Run Derby champ to his list.
