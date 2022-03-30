WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was just a spring training bullpen session, many leaps and bounds away from a major league mound. But when Stephen Strasburg pitches out of the windup, something he ditched five years ago this month, there’s a good amount of intrigue, at least by the standards of a lazy Wednesday morning in late March.
This marked the second time this camp Strasburg tried a full windup in a bullpen session. Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey said that Strasburg is trying to both regain rhythm and considering the windup for his next live appearance. With Strasburg ramping up at least a few weeks behind his teammates — a product of ending the last two seasons with major surgery — the immediate plans for him are fluid.
“There’s a flow to the windup and he has liked how it’s felt,” Hickey said Wednesday. “But it’s only two bullpens so far. You may see him trying it when he’s facing live hitters again. But right now he’s just testing it out.”
Hickey offered insight while rushing from the bullpen to Field 2 in West Palm, where a bunch of relievers were facing hitters. Such is life for a pitching coach in this sprint of a spring training. On Wednesday, he monitored Strasburg, chatting with the pitcher and general manager Mike Rizzo post-bullpen session, rushed inside and kept glancing at his clipboard. He has a lot to track.
But if nothing else, Hickey seemed encouraged by Strasburg’s experimentation, and how the veteran looked while throwing to catcher Taylor Gushue. Strasburg, 33, has pitched only 26 2-3 innings across the past two seasons. Getting him healthy is one of the club’s top priorities this spring and summer. Back in 2017, when he first started pitching from the stretch full-time, the decision was twofold: Strasburg wanted to repeat his mechanics more consistently and felt it could help keep him off the injured list.
Results on the latter have been mixed, as is often the case when repeatedly throwing a baseball as hard as you possibly can. The process is unnatural and has given Strasburg issues throughout a 12-year career. Yet when he last felt 100 percent — and yes, was working exclusively from the stretch, no windup in sight — he was named World Series MVP and eventually signed a seven-year, $245 million deal. It’s just that, in the more than two years since, he’s undergone surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand, then for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.
In his first group interview of spring training, Strasburg admitted to needing at least six weeks of preparation rather than the abbreviated 23 days that the schedule offered. Manager Dave Martinez has indirectly projected a mid-May or early June debut, saying he wants 20 to 25 starts from Strasburg in 2022. Strasburg told MLB.com on Tuesday that he could get in a game soon.
Whether he’ll pitch from the windup with the bases empty remains to be seen. What is clear is that it is on the table. As Hickey explained, it could lead Strasburg to the rhythm lost in this ongoing, turbulent stretch of injuries and recovery, stops and starts. It could also, in theory, stabilize or add a tick of velocity for an oft-injured pitcher in his 30s. Why not try?
“Right now it’s about feeling his mechanics a little more,” Hickey said. “Then we’ll see whether it’s something moving forward.”
