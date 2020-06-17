Two weeks after they tried to lower weekly stipends for minor league players, and were roundly criticized for it, the Washington Nationals have set a payment plan for the rest of the season. They will continue to pay minor leaguers $400 a week through Sept. 7, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, which is when a normal schedule would have ended.
Since mid-March, when baseball was shut down by the novel coronavirus, the biggest topics have been labor unrest, tense negotiations between the league and players' union, and when -- or if -- the sport will return. But beneath that has been the lingering puzzle of how to pay non-playing employees and minor leaguers.
MLB mandated $400 stipends for minor leaguers in April and May, then left it up to each club to make decisions. The Oakland Athletics cut stipends altogether before reversing course. The Nationals shaved the stipends from $400 to $300, but when their major leaguers promised to make up the difference, they caved to public pressure and restored the full amount.
Now, the Nationals' latest promise shows the enduring influence of their major leaguers' response to reducing stipends in early June.
Washington released 40 minor leaguers at the end of May. Those players were told there will not be a season, and that the Nationals could not keep them on board with nowhere to play. Since, the club has drafted six amateur players and signed three more as undrafted free agents. With the draft shortened to five rounds, way down from the usual 40, teams are allowed to sign an unlimited amount of players to up to $20,000.
The Nationals' draft picks included right-handed pitchers Cade Cavalli, Cole Henry and Holden Powell, left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker, shortstop Sammy Infante and catcher Brady Lindsly. Their post-draft signings include Jackson Coutts (first baseman/outfielder, Rhode Island), Gio Diaz (infielder, Saint Mary's) and Raymond Torres Jr. (catcher, San Jacinto Junior College).
