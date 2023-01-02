The Washington Nationals made their first move of 2023 by agreeing to a minor league deal with infielder Michael Chavis, according to a source. Chavis will be a nonroster invite to major league spring training.

The 27-year-old played with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and hit .229 in 129 games before being designated for assignment in September. Originally a first-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2014, Chavis made his major league debut in 2019.

