Dylan Strome was at home and by the phone Wednesday, the opening day of NHL free agency. Like other unrestricted free agents, he was awaiting word from his agent to learn where he would play next season. But that call never came.

So, the next day, the 25-year-old center went to the golf course and decided a round would be a welcome change of pace. He was going down the first fairway when his agent called to share the news: Strome would join the Washington Capitals on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

