Commanders first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes had six pick-sixes at Mississippi State.

For the second time in recent weeks, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. flew to Northern Virginia. The 22-year-old grew up in Grenada, Mississippi, a small city known for its athletes and blues musicians, and on Thursday, he chose to be there instead of at the NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, so he could host a party. He was surrounded by family, friends, former teammates and most of his 10 siblings — the people who had been with him from the beginning, who had seen him graduate high school, go about 90 minutes southeast to Starkville and become a star.

On Friday, after he got the call — the Washington Commanders were picking him at No. 16 — he flew to team headquarters with his mother, his sister, his girlfriend and his marketing manager. Forbes wore khakis, a white dress shirt and a dark blue blazer with a couple oc pins, including a cowbell (a nod to Mississippi State) and a Commanders helmet. During the pre-draft process, he had come to Ashburn on what’s known as a top 30 visit, but this was different.

