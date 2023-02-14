The new Frederick Atlantic League baseball team is less than 75 days from kicking off its inaugural season.
The team formally announced its schedule Tuesday, beginning play April 28 on the road at the Gastonia Honey Hunters before debuting in front of its home fans May 2 against the Lexington Legends.
That will be the first of 48 games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, with the team wrapping up its home schedule on Sept. 10, also against Lexington. The regular season concludes Sept. 17 at the York Revolution.
With a few exceptions, weekday games will start at 7 p.m., Saturday games will start at 6 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 1 p.m. The team will carry over the Frederick Keys’ tradition of fireworks following every Saturday home game.
The team will unveil its official identity prior to the June 23 game against York. The fan vote to name the team continues through Friday.
Frederick will be part of the ALPB South Division with Gastonia, Lexington, the Charleston Dirty Birds and the High Point Rockers. There will be no home games against the cross-division, in-state Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
