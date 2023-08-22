New Basketball Team
A new team in The Basketball League, an independent pro league, will play at Hood College in Frederick starting in 2024. Head coach Ed Corporal, left, and player Tavares Sledge attended an announcement event on Tuesday.

New Basketball Team

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Another professional sports team will soon call Frederick home.

The Basketball League, an independent pro league that spans nearly 50 teams across the United States and Canada, announced Tuesday the addition of a team in Frederick that will begin play in 2024. The announcement came at Hood College’s BB&T Arena, where the team will play its home games.

