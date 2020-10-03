Cornerback Nate Hairston, a Thomas Johnson graduate, has been released by the New York Jets, the team announced on Thursday.
This was Hairston’s second season with the Jets, who released him during the preseason only to re-sign him shortly before the season-opener. Playing two games, he recorded six tackles, including one for a loss, and had no interceptions or pass defenses.
Hairston played 11 games for the Jets in 2019, recording 24 tackles, one interception and three pass defenses.
After playing at Temple, Hairston was was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 draft. In his two seasons with the Colts, the 26-year-old had 65 tackles, one interception and six pass defenses.
