WASHINGTON — Daniel Snyder’s purchase of his Washington Football Team co-owners’ shares was approved unanimously by his fellow NFL team owners Wednesday, putting control of the team entirely with him and his family members.
Owners ratified a resolution granting Snyder a $450 million debt waiver and approving his $875 million buyout of the ownership stakes of Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman, which totaled about 40 percent of the franchise.
The owners’ approval of the resolution was confirmed by the NFL through a spokesman. The vote came during a remotely conducted NFL owners’ meeting.
Documents presented during the meeting indicated that the $875 million sale is expected to close this week and will terminate all disputes among Snyder and his co-owners, according to a person familiar with the situation. That would end a contentious dispute between Snyder and his longtime business partners that had produced a grievance, an NFL arbitration process and litigation.
In November, The Washington Post reported that Snyder’s limited partners had received a $900 million offer from Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano, the billionaire co-founders of Clearlake Capital, and Feliciano’s wife, Kwanza Jones.
The sale was blocked, people familiar with the situation said then, because Snyder was attempting to exercise his right of first refusal by matching the offers made to Smith and Rothman but not the offer made to Schar. That resulted in a dispute over whether Snyder was entitled to exercise such rights in a selective manner.
Instead, Snyder will tighten his control over the franchise that he purchased from the Jack Kent Cooke estate in 1999. According to court documents, Snyder currently owns 40.459 percent of the team. His sister, Michele, owns 12.552 percent and his mother, Arlette, owns 6.489 percent.
Wednesday’s final approval came on the second day of a two-day remote meeting of the owners. On Tuesday, they ratified a 17-game regular season and three-game preseason beginning in the 2021 season.
The NFL told teams in a memo Wednesday to expect to conduct team meetings virtually at the outset of their offseason programs for players, scheduled to begin April 19. But the league’s memo also told teams to expect in-person workouts at some point this offseason, saying: “[W]e do not anticipate a duplication of last season’s virtual workout program.”
Teams’ offseason programs were conducted entirely virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL Players Association has pushed for that to continue this year.
“Our process is to follow the science on what is safest for our guys, and many of the changes this past year — like no in-person offseason workouts/practices, the extended acclimation period before training camp and no preseason games — gave us a year of data that demonstrates maintaining some of these changes long-term is in the best interest of the game,” Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFLPA president, wrote Wednesday on the union’s website.
The NFL’s memo to teams Wednesday also said players and teams will be incentivized to be vaccinated.
“It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions that apply to meetings, mealtime and use of locker rooms,” the league’s memo said.
