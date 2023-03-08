PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFL’s team owners discussed the potential sale of the Washington Commanders and other issues regarding owner Daniel Snyder at two days of committee meetings that concluded here Tuesday but made no decisions about the prospect of taking a vote to remove him from ownership if he refuses to sell his franchise, three people with knowledge of the conversations said.

Some owners emerged from the meetings still hopeful that Snyder will agree to sell the Commanders without a vote to force a sale, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the bidding and the possibility of an eventual legal conflict with Snyder. Other owners apparently were not as optimistic about that prospect.

