NFL team owners will not vote on the prospective approval of Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder at their meeting next week, the league said Thursday.

“There will be an update for the membership on the purchase and sale agreement that we saw last week, I guess it was Friday,” Jeff Miller, the league’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said in a video news conference. “There are not going to be any votes at this time. League staff and the finance committee will continue to review the details of the transaction, as they would in the normal course.”

