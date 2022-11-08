Nicolas Aube-Kubel came to Washington looking for a second chance. The winger failed to make a lasting impression in Toronto before the Maple Leafs placed him on waivers. It was a disappointing start to the season for Aube-Kubel, who was coming off a career year with the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
When Washington scooped him up, though, Aube-Kubel saw potential for his game to flourish. He made his Capitals debut Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers, recording 10:19 of ice time and putting two shots on goal.
Aube-Kubel, 26, is expected to be in Washington’s lineup again Wednesday night, when the Capitals host rival Pittsburgh.
“I already felt better on the ice,” Aube-Kubel said after Monday’s game. “Way more confident. ... I’m pretty satisfied with 10 minutes, which is not that much. But still, it’s easier to get [into] the game when you play that much.”
With the Capitals grappling with so many injuries, Aube-Kubel is expected to stay in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
Washington’s injury woes have only worsened over the past week. Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Connor Brown (knee), John Carlson (lower body), Carl Hagelin (eye, hip), Beck Malenstyn (finger), Dmitry Orlov (lower body), T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Tom Wilson (knee) are out of the lineup.
Aube-Kubel said he struggled with a lack of ice time in Toronto. He felt he did not get enough chances to show the type of player he is and how he can contribute.
“I had a slower training camp and preseason. There was a quick turnaround with the Stanley Cup summer, and I felt like I was ready. But ... I didn’t think I played bad,” he said. “Maybe I didn’t show up enough. They had really good guys there, guys that did the job. My spot got taken away from me.”
Aube-Kubel played on the third line with Anthony Mantha and Lars Eller on Monday. They did not get a chance to practice together beforehand but still turned in numerous high-danger scoring chances. Aube-Kubel had some familiarity with Mantha; they played together in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
“It was nice to have some ice time and play with those two guys,” Aube-Kubel said. “They’re really good. I think we did a really, really good [job in the] first period and ... overall it was a really good game.”
NOTES: Orlov skated Tuesday for the first time since getting injured in Saturday’s loss to Arizona. Washington had an optional practice, but Orlov skated in a full-contact jersey. It is unclear whether he will be ready to play against Pittsburgh. He is listed as day-to-day.
Carlson also participated in Tuesday’s skate. He was hurt Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve. He was eligible to return Monday against Edmonton and has been skating over the past few days but has not been medically cleared to return. His status for Wednesday is unclear.
The Capitals recalled defenseman Alex Alexeyev from a conditioning loan with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears. He notched one assist in four games. He remains on long-term injured reserve following June shoulder surgery.
