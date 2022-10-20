FBN-COMMANDERS

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws a first-down pass to receiver Terry McLaurin during Washington’s road win over the Giants last season.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

Terry McLaurin has played with nine starting quarterbacks since Washington drafted him in 2019, and he has caught at least one pass from eight. The team has changed starters 13 times during his career, and each season, he has opened with a different one.

In 2020, Washington swapped quarterbacks five times. Last season, McLaurin began the opener with one quarterback and finished with another. He has played with veterans and a rookie. He also has played with a guy who participated in only two practices before he started because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription