Coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders fell behind 24-0 during Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

 Washington Post photo by Katherine Frey

The last time Washington visited AT&T Stadium, where the Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Ron Rivera’s team gave up the first 21 points and trailed 42-7 at halftime of an eventual 56-14 loss in prime time. At least Washington put points on the scoreboard in the first half of that debacle last year, something it failed to do while being outscored 46-0 in the first two quarters over the past two weeks.

Slow starts and three-touchdown first-half deficits have been alarmingly frequent for Washington in Rivera’s two-plus seasons at the helm. When the Philadelphia Eagles scored on the final play of the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead into halftime Sunday, it marked the seventh time in 36 games under Rivera that the burgundy and gold have allowed the first 20 points. That league-leading total includes the previous week, when the Commanders spotted the Detroit Lions a 22-0 halftime lead before mounting a comeback that fell short.

