Baltimore Orioles pitcher Branden Kline and Detroit Tigers catcher Brady Policelli, both Frederick County high school graduates, are listed on their respective teams’ 60-man Major League Player Pools.
Kline, a reliever who graduated from Thomas Johnson, was one of 18 right-handed pitchers on the first wave of the Orioles’ list, which included 44 players.
Policelli, a Walkersville grad, was one of six catchers on the Tigers’ list.
Because the coronavirus pandemic makes it unlikely there will be minor league games this season, Major League teams can have 60 players active between two sites — the major league site and a local secondary site where players who aren’t on the active MLB roster can prepare in case they are needed.
Kline’s inclusion in the Orioles’ player pool comes after he experienced some uncertainty during the winter. Kline was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Jan. 30 because the team wanted to make room for catcher Pat Valaika.
That moved exposed Kline to waivers. No other team claimed the right-hander, however, so Kline was welcomed back to the Orioles and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk.
“I was a little unsure about it,” Kline told The Frederick News-Post when asked about his release and subsequent return during the winter. “This is the only [professional] organization I have ever known.”
Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Orioles, Kline saw his first Major League action in 2019. He made 34 relief appearances with the Orioles last season, going 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA.
Kline was shuttled back and forth between Norfolk and Baltimore throughout last season.
Last season, Policelli logged time at four different positions for the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers. He was named an All-Star in the Florida State League.
This spring, Policelli was invited to the Tigers’ major league camp for the second straight season. He saw time at catcher, right field and designated hitter.
Detroit kept him in its major league camp before facilities were closed due to the health crisis.
ORIOLES LIST
Here is the list of players who will be in Orioles camp later this week:
Catchers: Bryan Holaday (NRI), Pedro Severino, Chance Sisco, Austin Wynns.
Infielders: Hanser Alberto, Chris Davis, Dilson Herrera (NRI), José Iglesias, Richie Martin, Renato Núñez, Rio Ruiz, Pat Valaika (NRI), Andrew Velazquez, Stevie Wilkerson (NRI).
Outfielders: Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, Dwight Smith Jr., DJ Stewart.
Pitchers: Shawn Armstrong, Ty Blach (NRI), Richard Bleier, Cody Carroll, Miguel Castro, Alex Cobb, Thomas Eshelman (NRI), Paul Fry, Mychal Givens, Eric Hanhold (NRI), Hunter Harvey, David Hess, Branden Kline (NRI), Wade LeBlanc (NRI), Travis Lakins Sr., John Means, Tommy Milone (NRI), Tanner Scott, Chandler Shepherd (NRI), Kohl Stewart, Cole Sulser, Dillon Tate, Cesar Valdez (NRI), Hector Velázquez, Asher Wojciechowski, Ron Zastryzny (NRI).
