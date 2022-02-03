WASHINGTON — A former employee of Washington’s NFL team told members of Congress on Thursday that owner Daniel Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo, throwing the team’s workplace culture back into the public eye a day after the team unveiled its new brand.
Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager, was among six former employees who appeared on Capitol Hill to tell lawmakers about their experience working for the team, now named the Commanders, as the panel investigates the team’s workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of allegations of pervasive sexual misconduct at the franchise.
While much of what the former employees said has been previously reported, Johnston and another employee made new allegations involving Snyder, including that prostitutes were hired by team executives after an event at Snyder’s Aspen, Colorado, home.
The roundtable was part of an effort by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to pressure the NFL to make public details of its investigation, led by prominent attorney Beth Wilkinson, which the league has so far kept hidden.
Wilkinson’s probe was launched in 2020, after dozens of former employees detailed harassment to The Washington Post, and ended last year with a fine for the team and with Snyder’s wife, Tanya, purportedly taking over day-to-day operations for an undetermined period of time. But unlike in previous investigations, the league said it received no written report, and it made none of Wilkinson’s findings public.
The former employees who spoke Thursday took direct aim at the league and commissioner Roger Goodell, ratcheting pressure on him to release Wilkinson’s findings as the league prepares for next week’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
“When the investigation of the air pressure of Tom Brady’s football concludes with a 200-plus page report but the investigation into two decades of sexual harassment concludes with nothing, it shows the NFL’s complete lack of respect towards women, their employees, and our culture as a country,” said Emily Applegate, a former marketing coordinator and ticket sales representative.
Most of the allegations detailed in The Post were against team executives and employees, and Snyder has described himself as a “hands-off owner.” But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said Thursday “nothing could be further from the truth,” suggesting in his opening remarks that employees would single out behavior from Snyder himself.
“That rot started at the top,” he said.
Johnston described years of sexual harassment by multiple team executives. Then she turned to Snyder, describing how she fended off the owner’s sexual advances during a work dinner. She did not say where or when the dinner was held. But during dinner, she said, she had to remove Snyder’s hand from her thigh under the table while trying to sustain business banter “to avoid a scene.”
After dinner, Johnston said, Snyder insisted she join him in his limousine for a ride to her car as he placed a hand on her back and pushed her toward the vehicle’s door. She declined but was able to break free of Snyder’s “grip,” she said, only because his attorney intervened and said, “Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea ... a very bad idea, Dan.”
Johnston called her invitation to the dinner an “orchestration by [her boss] and Dan Snyder to put me in a compromising, sexual situation.” She said she was later told to keep quiet about Snyder’s “advance,” adding that there was no one in HR to complain to.
Melanie Coburn, a former team cheerleader and marketing director for the squad, also levied a new claim involving Snyder on Thursday, describing an employee “awards trip” to Snyder’s Aspen home. At a dinner of heavy drinking, she said, a colleague was “hazed to drink despite being a recovering addict.”
After returning to Snyder’s house, she said, she was told to go to her room in the basement and stay there. “I later learned from a colleague, who was there, that it was because the men had invited prostitutes back,” Coburn said.
In a statement Thursday, Snyder apologized for the culture at his team but called the claims made directly against him “outright lies.”
“I apologize again today for this conduct, and fully support the people who have been victimized and have come forward to tell their stories,” he said, before touting the “real change” that has been made in the team’s workplace. But, he added, “While past conduct at the Team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies. I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.”
A spokesman for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Whether their alleged harasser was Snyder himself, a front-office executive, the director of pro personnel or longtime in-house radio broadcaster, the former employees who spoke Thursday identified Snyder as the person responsible for the harassment and mistreatment that defined the workplace.
“The culture and environment in those offices was deplorable, like a frat party run by a billionaire who knew no boundaries,” Coburn said.
Thursday’s roundtable represented the first phase of the panel’s investigation. As it waits for the NFL to comply with an October request for documents, committee members have sought firsthand accounts of former team employees. They plan to then turn to Goodell’s refusal to release details of Wilkinson’s findings.
Some who spoke were among the 42 women who in 2020 told The Post about being sexually harassed or verbally abused in the workplace. Others told their stories for the first time publicly. Each spoke of feeling betrayed by the NFL’s refusal to make public the findings of Wilkinson’s investigation, particularly given the personal risk and fear of retribution involved in speaking to Wilkinson’s team.
Brad Baker, who worked in the team’s video department, said he was interviewed by Wilkinson’s team for more than an hour and that many former co-workers spoke at greater length.
“We all participated because we thought the NFL wanted to know the truth,” Baker said. “We believed that the toxic workplace culture and the serious harm it caused would finally become public and that the investigation would end with some kind of report.”
Goodell has said Wilkinson provided only an oral report and cited former employees’ privacy rights as a reason for not disclosing the findings — a rationale the employees reject. They called on Congress to compel the NFL to make the report public and hold both Snyder and the NFL accountable.
Rachel Engleson, a former marketing department employee, described fulfilling her dream of working for the team.
“I experienced many work ‘firsts’ there,” she said. “First bonus. First promotion. First office potluck. First employee hire. First threat of physical violence by a supervisor. First hostile work environment. First public humiliation. First sexual assault.”
She told Wilkinson’s team about her experience, Engleson said, calling sexual harassment “a pervasive part of the culture, an unavoidable rite of passage of being a woman who worked there,” which left her feeling “worthless.”
“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell used us and the investigation to make it seem like he cared about this issue, but then blamed us for not receiving or releasing a report,” Engleson said.
Among the five women and one man who spoke, several recounted ongoing trauma of their tenures — and fears of retribution from Snyder, who deployed private investigators to visit those he suspected of speaking to The Post or being part of what he believed was an orchestrated campaign to defame him.
Coburn described emotional damage suffered by members of the team’s cheerleading squad after learning that lewd outtakes from annual calendar shoots had been spliced together, rather than deleted, for a video montage of exposed nipples and pubic areas for team executives’ entertainment.
“I’ve cried with the women in the videos as they explained the horror of seeing themselves in what is essentially a soft-porn video, sound-tracked to Dan Snyder’s favorite bands,” Coburn said. “These women remain traumatized.”
In her opening remarks, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., leveraged the team’s rebrand to pressure the NFL for more transparency.
“Who was the commander of taking secret videos of women?” she asked. “Who was the commander ensuring the Wilkinson report stayed secret?”
Throughout the event, Republicans on the committee repeatedly criticized Democrats’ efforts to investigate the team.
“No one should face harassment at work,” said James Comer, R-Ky. “But it’s unclear how examining harassment in one private organization over a decade ago deserves oversight by this committee.”
- — -
The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.