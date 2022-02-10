There is a prompt question from the familiar voice on the other end of the line.
“Has he always been this big?” former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger asks.
The question is in reference to 6-foot-8, 330-pound Linganore High graduate Rob Havenstein, who will play in his second Super Bowl on Sunday as the starting right tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.
Baldinger is pretty familiar with Havenstein’s play, not just through his role as an NFL Network analyst, but through his friendship with Aaron Kromer, who served as the Rams’ offensive line coach and run-game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.
“He’s got great size. He is obviously smart. You don’t see mental errors from him,” Baldinger said, launching into a mini-Baldy’s Breakdown of Havenstein’s game over the phone.
“He moves really good. He can run with these guys on the back-side cutoffs. The hardest block really is the cutoff blocks on the backside with these elite athletes.”
But that thing that intrigues Baldinger the most about Havenstein is his size, and there’s a reason for that.
“Rob misses his jam a lot,” Baldinger says. “And I don’t know if he is really trying to get his hands inside. He is too big to try and get that into a frame of a Nick Bosa [of the 49ers] or some other defensive end. So, he literally just swallows these guys up. And you really can’t run through him. He is just too massive to do that.
“So, he just sort of has this technique where he just sort of just absorbs them.”
And it works to tremendous effect. Pro Football Focus ranks Havenstein as the sixth highest graded tackle in the league, and Havenstein is a big reason why the Rams’ offensive line ranks No. 1 in terms of pass blocking.
Havenstein was ninth in run blocking and 16th in pass-block efficiency, according to PFF.
“You show me a right tackle playing as good as him,” Rams coach Sean McVay challenged on his weekly radio show in October. “He’s playing as good as anybody. He is doing a great job. I love Rob Havenstein.”
If anybody is better, it’s a pretty short list, as Baldinger would attest.
“Lane Johnson [of the Philadelphia Eagles] is really good. Tampa Bay’s guy [Tristan Wirfs] is exceptional. There’s a couple of guys, but, yeah, he’s in that category of top five in the game,” Baldinger said of Havenstein.
It’s not just size that makes Havenstein a top-rated lineman. He wins by being smart and having good technique, too. And his ability to move is elite for someone that big.
“When he gets his jam [with his hands], it’s over. He wins,” Baldinger said. “Some guys have bad hands. If they don’t get their jam, they can’t win.”
That’s not the case for Havenstein.
His size allows him to play at a high level, even when his technique is less than perfect. He oftens wins his matchup “just by staying in front” of the defender he is supposed to block, according to Baldinger.
“When [Havenstein] misses, he can still absorb the power of a guy like Nick Bosa, who is about as powerful as anyone,” he said.
Baldinger was fascinated to watch the NFC championship game between Havenstein’s Rams and Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers when those two were going at it on just about every offensive play for the Rams.
The matchup highlighted another portion of Havenstein’s game that makes him so special, according to Baldinger.
“He can bend,” Baldinger said.
“Bosa is such a unique player. His ability to bend and turn the corner [on a pass rush] is about as good as there is in the league. And there are a couple of plays where Rob is bending down, and they are the two lowest guys on the whole field. He is turning the corner [with Bosa].”
Baldinger continues, “The problem with most guys 6-foot-8 is guys get underneath them. The defensive ends will look to go underneath the offensive tackles, and some of those guys are like European sports cars. [The offensive tackle] can’t bend with them.”
However, Havenstein is one of the few that can.
“There are a couple of plays where he is down there as low as Nick is,” Baldinger says. “There are not many guys that can move at that size and bend like that.”
Havenstein is actually much trimmer than he used to be. When he played at Linganore and even the University of Wisconsin, Havenstein was at least 20 to 30 pounds heavier than he is now, and he didn’t have the same lean muscle mass that he currently does.
“Oh wow! No kidding,” Baldinger says when he learns of that.
Baldinger was also intrigued to know that Havenstein hasn’t always played on the right side of the line. He played left tackle at Linganore, protecting his quarterback’s blind side, before moving to right tackle when he got to Wisconsin.
It’s not a simple transition to make. The stance and the footwork are different. The player is pushing off a different leg to generate power. Developing balance can be challenging. The hand movement and placement is also different.
“He looks like he has been doing it his whole life,” Baldinger says of Havenstein playing on the right side. “You wouldn’t know he had to flip it. He is shooting his left hand when he goes to make a block, and he looks about as coordinated as anybody playing the position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.