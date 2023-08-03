fbn-commanders-bieniemy

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has brought both players and a new approach to practice to Washington this season. 

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

The Washington Commanders’ training camp practices don’t end with the last whistle and final huddle. For roughly 30 minutes after the team’s on-field workout, many skill players head to the end zone to catch footballs and tennis balls.

Post-practice reps on the JUGS machines are hardly new, but the addition of tennis ball machines are courtesy of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription