The Baltimore Orioles open the 2020 season on July 24 at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox as part of a season-opening, five-game road trip against the Red Sox (three games) and Miami Marlins (two games).
The Orioles’ updated 2020 schedule was released on Monday. The club will open the 2020 home schedule at Oriole Park against the Marlins on July 29.
The new schedule calls for 60 games to be played in 66 days from July 24 to September 27, and the Orioles will play all of their games in the Eastern Time Zone.
The Orioles will also play three exhibition games during 2020 Summer Camp. The O’s will travel to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 19 to play the Phillies, Baltimore will host the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park on July 20 and the Orioles will visit Nationals Park on July 21. All three games will begin at 6:05 p.m. ET and will not be carried on MASN or the Orioles Radio Network.
The Orioles will play 10 games against each American League East divisional opponent throughout the season.
The remainder of their schedule will be interleague games against the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.
The club will host a home game on September 6 against the New York Yankees to mark the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s historic 2,131st consecutive game played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.