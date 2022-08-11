Hosmer's double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

 Mary Schwalm

Thursday was a night of missed chances for the Orioles, both within their one-game visit to Fenway Park and what the matchup meant to the playoff race they surprisingly find themselves in.

In a 4-3 defeat to the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore wasted several scoring opportunities and missed the chance to gain ground in the postseason picture on a day many of its tightest competitors were dormant.

