Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goal scorer, for the ninth time. He tied with the Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak for the league lead at 48 goals apiece.
With NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announcing Tuesday that the 2019-20 regular season is considered complete while detailing the league’s return-to-play plan with a 24-team playoff, Ovechkin has led the league in goals — or shared the lead — in seven of the past eight seasons.
This is the first time the award has been shared since the 2009-10 season, when the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos split the honor. Pastrnak, the first Bruins player to win the award since it was introduced in 1999, scored his 48 goals in 70 games; Ovechkin got his in 68. Ovechkin is the only player to win the award more than twice.
The 34-year-old Ovechkin had four hat tricks this season, including his first natural hat trick Feb. 4 in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings. On Feb. 22, the Russian became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, and he did it in the second-fewest games (1,144). Ovechkin has 706 career goals, eighth all time; Wayne Gretzky’s record looms at 894.
With the regular season complete, the Capitals finished atop the Metropolitan Division with 90 points, one more than the Philadelphia Flyers. This is the first time in franchise history that the Capitals have won five straight division titles.
Also, the Capitals’ John Carlson finished with the most points (75) among NHL defensemen. Carlson’s total is a career high, but he fell six points shy of Larry Murphy’s franchise record of 81 set in 1986-87.
