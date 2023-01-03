Browns Commanders Football

When asked Monday if he believes he has the leeway to make offseason moves, coach Ron Rivera said “I think so.”

 Associated Press

Calls for change reverberated across FedEx Field on Sunday as the Washington Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 and saw their playoff hopes end.

In three weeks, the Commanders went from the No. 6 seed in the NFC to postseason irrelevance and an uncertain future. In other markets, such a loss would’ve been grounds for significant change in the organization. But for the Commanders, whose owners announced in November they would explore a sale of the team, that uncertainty may complicate any change to coaching or personnel.

