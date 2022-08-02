fbn-commanders-training
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson blocks linebacker Khaleke Hudson during pass-protection drills Tuesday at training camp.

 Washington Post photo by John McDonnell

It looked as if there were an electric current running through the stretch line Tuesday morning. Washington Commanders players, wearing pads for the first time in training camp, stretched a little deeper, talked a little louder and joked a little more. Before individual drills, Coach Ron Rivera called a rare pre-practice huddle and urged his players to channel their energy into hard, safe play.

“First real day with pads,” defensive end Montez Sweat yelled, beaming. “I feel it!”

