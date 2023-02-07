Bengals Chiefs Football

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is taken down by Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) during the AFC championship game on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes tried to negotiate his way out of it. In the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional-round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the quarterback crumpled to the ground with a noncontact injury to his right leg. He couldn’t go back on the field, coach Andy Reid ordered — not until he underwent an X-ray.

Television cameras caught Mahomes slamming his helmet in frustration before walking to the locker room for testing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription