In the moments after they were picked this past weekend, many of the Washington Football Team’s new draft choices talked about a connection they had made with Washington’s coaches in the weeks before that was closer than with the staffs of other teams. Most significant, they said, was the bond they had made in chats with the team’s head coach, Ron Rivera.
“Just [a] great conversation about football, life and that aspect,” said tackle Samuel Cosmi, a second-round pick.
“We were able to build that chemistry compared with other teams,” added third-round choice, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.
Four of the 10 players Washington picked in this past weekend’s NFL draft said they had one-on-one virtual interviews with Rivera during the pre-draft process. While most head coaches often meet with potential first round players, like Washington’s top pick Jamin Davis, they don’t often do so with players expected to go after that. Cosmi, St-Juste and fourth-round tight end John Bates all said Rivera was the only head coach they spoke to alone. Others might have joined a group interview, but Rivera was the only one to talk to them by himself.
“That was kind of a unique thing,” Bates said.
Told this, Rivera seemed surprised as he drove home after the draft had finished Saturday night. He hadn’t considered he might be one of the league’s few head coaches to request interviews with non-first round players. He’s always believed in these meetings, seeing them as a way to truly understand the players around whom he wants to build his team. Why wouldn’t everyone?
And so, he scheduled as many conversations as he could in his second year with Washington just as he did before as the Carolina Panthers coach, focusing mostly on prospects from the scouting department’s top 100 list who might be available around each of the team’s first four selections. In the past, before the coronavirus pandemic, the interviews were in-person, either during the player’s visit to the team’s facility or informally at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. This year, with the combine canceled and facility visits banned, he did the meetings virtually, always from his office, as a reminder to the player that the call was a business interview.
Still, the conversations were rarely about football. Rivera leaves X’s and O’s to his assistants who often meet several times with prospective picks throughout March and April. He wants to know what motivates the players, what they care about and how they will fit the culture of his franchise.
“I want to give them an opportunity to let their guard down and show you who they really are,” Rivera said. “If you give a player the opportunity, they will tell you who they are.”
Through these interviews he has come to love players like Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson who became top linebackers for him in Carolina. It’s how he became enamored with Davis this year, admiring the intelligence and backstory of growing up as a military child, and insisted the team keep the 19th pick in the first round to take Davis instead of trading to another spot.
It’s also where other players fall off his list, like the one college philosophy major whose answers made Rivera wonder how much the player cared about the game.
“How important is football to you?” Rivera said he asked.
“It’s up there,” the player replied.
Rivera told the front office to pick someone else that year.
Many of those who have been around Rivera say he likes to build relationships. “He treats people like people,” one Washington assistant said last year, while speaking privately about the coach. Several times in news conferences last fall, he lamented the pandemic restrictions that kept him from face-to-face meetings with the reporters who cover the team. He likes personal conversations. He is especially happy when he learns a player is from a military family or is the son of a teacher or coach, believing they have a different understanding of learning and responsibility than many others. But mostly it’s a bond he is seeking, a way to connect.
No one ever told him to spend extra time with draft prospects. He hated the formal 15-minute group interviews teams have with players at the combine, figuring that was never enough time for a handful of coaches to really know a player. As a defensive coordinator for the Bears and Chargers he’d linger in the lobby outside the hotel converted from a train station where the combine interviews take place, grabbing players who interested him, saying: “let’s sit down for a few minutes.”
In Rivera’s first year as Carolina’s head coach the Panthers held the no. 1 pick and the obvious choice was quarterback Cam Newton, whose college career had been marred by several controversies including a stolen laptop and allegations Newton’s father had sought payment from teams recruiting his son. Because it was the top overall selection Rivera felt he needed to really know about Newton.
“When you are picking No. 1 or 2 you have to get that right,” he said.
Rivera had two breakfasts with Newton in the weeks before that draft; once with Newton alone the morning after Auburn’s pro day and then with Newton’s entire family a few weeks later. He also asked then-Panthers general manager Marty Hurney (now Washington’s executive vice president for player personnel) to meet with Newton as well. As Rivera watched Newton talk with his parents during that second breakfast, he was struck by how genuine the conversation felt and how much the quarterback and his family seemed to understand the gravity of being the top pick. He left convinced Newton was the right choice.
Last spring, Rivera had a similar moment with defensive end Chase Young. Much like Newton in Carolina, Young was the clear selection for Washington at No. 2 overall. And while Young had none of the controversies that Newton did, Rivera — once again — needed to be sure. They sat together, on a seat, at the combine and talked. As he did after that breakfast with Newton’s family, Rivera walked away certain that Young was who he wanted.
Had the pandemic not led to a ban on in-person meetings several days later, Rivera would have asked to spend more time alone with Young and top pick Joe Burrow in case Cincinnati, who held the No. 1 choice, decided to take Young instead. The one-on-one interviews are that important to him.
“What you try to do is get them off-script,” he said, lamenting that agents today spend a lot of time preparing players for their meetings with teams, filling prospects with rehearsed answers that reveal little. “If you can get them off-script you can get a feel for them.”
It’s why even after becoming a head coach he’d still linger around the train station hotel lobby, grabbing players for chats. Often, he’d notice he was the only head coach doing this, but he didn’t care. Those stolen conversations in the lobby chairs were too important, too valuable to give up.
“You have to know as much as you can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.