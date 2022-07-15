A few days after his college baseball career wrapped last month, Trey Lipscomb was on the phone with his agent, discussing whether the infielder should attend the MLB Draft Combine. His draft stock shot up following a breakout season at Tennessee, and Lipscomb was just waiting for the call from MLB.
One hour later, that call came. And not even 12 hours after that, he was on a flight to San Diego to work out and meet with teams.
“It was kind of a quick turnaround,” Lipscomb said. “But it was good to get out there.”
Such is life now for the Urbana High grad, who is poised to be taken in this week’s MLB Draft.
Lipscomb said he interviewed with about 10-12 teams at the combine, while nearly all clubs have been in contact with him at some point.
He’s a hot commodity after leading the Volunteers in many offensive categories as they were the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed. In his lone season as a starter, Lipscomb hit .355 with a team-high 22 home runs and 84 RBIs, the latter of which also led the SEC.
The unexpected breakout has landed Lipscomb as MLB.com’s No. 136 prospect. That translates to a fourth-round pick, though MLB.com noted he could go as high as the third round.
If that’s the case, Lipscomb would be one of Frederick County’s highest-drafted players ever. Thomas Johnson graduate Branden Kline, who went in the second round to the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, is the area’s top draftee.
It would also be the second consecutive year a Frederick County native is selected in the draft, after Thurmont’s Mason Albright went to the Los Angeles Angels in the 12th round in 2021.
But the trip to the combine served as more than a way to connect with teams and take batting practice in front of scouts.
For Lipscomb, working his way into professional baseball is his way of giving back to his parents for sacrificing the time and money needed for him to get to this point.
“They took care of me when I was growing up … and I want to be able to take care of them,” he said. “You’ve got to pay your dues wherever they are, and my family has helped me out a lot.”
Lipscomb is back with his family in Maryland, where he’ll settle down for a few days. He’ll take in his younger brother’s baseball games this weekend, and he’ll have a small draft party.
And by the end of the day Monday, he’ll know his new employer. He’s just waiting on his next destination.
“We’ll celebrate the good times,” Lipscomb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.