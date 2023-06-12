BBN-NATS-HOUSE

Brady House hit .297 over 36 games at Low-A Fredericksburg, earning a promotion last week.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

Late last week, the Washington Nationals made some notable minor league moves, with the highlight being the promotion of third baseman Brady House, their 2021 first-round draft pick, from Class A Fredericksburg to high Class A Wilmington. He’ll join left-hander Jake Bennett, a 2022-second round pick who got the same call a week earlier. In turn, third baseman Trey Lipscomb, a 2022 third-round pick, was promoted to Class AA Harrisburg.

In 36 games at Fredericksburg this season, House hit .297 with a .369 on-base percentage and an .869 OPS. House found similar success early in the season a year ago before a back injury slowed him; he didn’t play after June 11. But House has returned to form, showing the promise that led the Nationals to select him 11th overall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription