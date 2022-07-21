On Friday, Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Finnegan, Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards Jr. will share a clubhouse in Phoenix, beginning the second half of the season on the worst team in baseball. And in two weeks, in what was mostly a planned step of the Washington Nationals’ rebuild, they might each wear different uniforms, shifting gears for a pennant race.

Moving Soto was not an original part of the blueprint. The Nationals are only fielding trade offers for the 23-year-old star — and they’re really fielding trade offers — after he turned down 15 years and $440 million, an offer his agent, Scott Boras, told the New York Post wasn’t “even in the range of consideration.” But shipping out Bell, Cruz, Finnegan, Cishek or Edwards, or anyone else attracting interest, before the Aug. 2 trade deadline? Not contingent on record-breaking offers or the Nationals’ .330 winning percentage.

