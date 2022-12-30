Carson Wentz, Commanders continue playoff chase vs. Browns

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz returns to his starting role in an attempt to get Washington to the playoffs.

 Associated Press

The most important part of Carson Wentz’s return against the San Francisco 49ers was how quickly he got rid of the ball. Even though he had just 16 dropbacks, and even though they were all in garbage time, it was significant that he never gave in to the impulse to hold the ball and look for a big play, a tendency that’s hurt him over the years. Instead, Wentz played with urgency, as if on each snap a clock in his head was furiously tick-tick-ticking.

Though Wentz wasn’t perfect, his decisiveness stood out to teammates and coach Ron Rivera. They suggested his 10-week absence had helped him get more comfortable in the offense, which had improved his timing. Wentz seemed skeptical, but his progress, especially against the blitz, was undeniable. His average time to throw was just 2.07 seconds, according to TruMedia, his fastest rate in 92 career games.

