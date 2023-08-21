One of the starkest shifts in the Washington Commanders’ offense this preseason is how often the quarterback throws a quick pass: Sam Howell barks for the snap, takes a step or three and gets rid of the ball about as rapidly as he got it. Sometimes new coordinator Eric Bieniemy schemes up a quick pass; other times Howell does it on his own. He recognizes a mismatch or a blitz or a soft spot in coverage and counters by delivering a dart.

And Howell occasionally still has not been fast enough. In practice, in the Commanders’ preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns and in joint workouts with the Baltimore Ravens, Howell sometimes has been a beat or two slow while visibly thinking, and that lag of just a fraction of a second has led to negative plays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription